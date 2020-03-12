Sevilla Bridge to close for Skyway Stage 3 works

The Sevilla Bridge will be closed at nights starting Saturday (March 14) to give way for its reconstruction as part of the Skyway Stage 3 project, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Thursday.

MMDA general manager Jose Arturo “Jojo” Garcia said all four lanes of the bridge will be closed to traffic at 10 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day for seven consecutive nights.

“By Saturday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., total closure of Sevilla Bridge,” Garcia told a press conference in Makati City.

Starting March 14 at 10 p.m., he said the three lanes of the bridge—which connects Santa Mesa, Manila and Mandaluyong City over the San Juan River—will be closed and a single westbound lane will remain open until April 14.

“We'll initially take seven consecutive nights [of closure]. After that, from March 14 to April 14, one way to Manila—for one month,” Garcia said.

On April 14 at 11 p.m., he said two lanes of the bridge will be reopened to motorists, one lane each for westbound and eastbound traffic.

By May 14, he said the four lanes of the bridge will be fully reopened starting at 11 p.m.

He added that while the MMDA expects the closure to affect about 30,000 to 40,000 motorists daily, he said its effects will be mitigated by the current suspension of classes in Metro Manila due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Pinaglabanan "Old Santa Mesa" Bridge, which connects the cities of San Juan and Manila, was reopened after more than a year of reconstruction under the Skyway Stage 3 project.

The Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.83-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia in Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City.

The PHP44.86 billion project was originally slated for completion by the first quarter of 2020—with all ramps to open by December—but will be delayed by at least three months after a fire damaged a portion of the project in Pandacan on February.

Source: Philippines News Agency