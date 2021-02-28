Settlers stormed Islamic shrines in Salfit-district town

SALFIT, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Scores of Israeli settlers Friday dawn stormed ancient Islamic sites in Kifl Haris town, north of the West Bank city of Salfit, according to local sources.

They said that Israeli forces forced their way into the town and closed the town entrances to provide protection for the settlers who proceeded to desecrate and perform rituals in Prophet Thu al Kifl, Prophet Thu an Noon and Prophet Yosha shrines, causing a state of tension among the town residents.

Located some five kilometers to the north of Salfit city, Kifl Haris has a population of some 4,450 and occupies a total area of some 9,300 dunams.

Israel has seized large tracts of the village land for the construction of Ariel, the second largest colonial settlement in the West Bank in terms of area. It has confiscated more land for the construction of settler-only by-pass Road 5 and Road 505, which extend for 4.6 kilometers on the village’s land.

