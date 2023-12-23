Settle your tax online, city treasurer urges public

BAGUIO: As part of the 'ease of doing business' initiative, the city government has reminded the public of designated online sites where taxpayers could transact without the need to travel to Baguio or the city hall. 'The procedure for taxpayers processing applications and payment of business and realty taxes, as well as getting community tax certificates or cedula and other fees beginning Jan. 2, 2024, can be done online," City Treasurer Alex Cabarrubias said in an advisory issued Friday. Taxpayers are required to secure business tax assessments and real property tax statements through the Baguio in My Pocket (BIMP) application or through the eBPLS Portal at www.ebpls.baguio.gov.ph. He said only taxpayers who have issues with their business tax assessments or real property statements that cannot be processed online or those who have no record online would be entertained at the treasury office in city hall. He also said that to avoid crowding at the City Hall One-Stop Shop, the assessment and payment of b usiness permits shall strictly follow the schedule by family or corporate name starting: January - A to H; February - I to P; and March 20 - Q to Z and those that start with numeric or special characters. Cabarrubias said those not following the instructions would not be entertained. Source: Philippines News Agency