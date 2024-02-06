Settle reentry permits before departure, BI urges foreign residents

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday advised foreign residents leaving the Philippines to settle their reentry fees before departure. Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in a statement, said reentry permits can be obtained either at the airport or at any BI office nationwide. This, after many foreign residents in the Philippines are expected to travel abroad for the Lunar New Year holidays. Tansingco noted that securing permits in advance reduces processing time, affording passengers more relaxation time before their flights. "With a notable portion being Chinese residents departing for the Lunar New Year celebrations, the airport experiences a surge in passengers. This could be mitigated if reentry permits are obtained prior to arriving at the airport," he said. Tansingco also reminded travelers to use the 24/7 one-stop shop at NAIA Terminal 3, where departing passengers can efficiently secure their permits. 'Per immigration regulations, foreign nationals registered with the BI, hol ding valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including permanent residents, foreign students, and workers with valid ACR I-cards, are mandated to obtain exit and reentry permits for each departure from the country,' he added. Undesirable alien nabbed Meanwhile, the BI reported the arrest of an undesirable foreigner, who has been tagged a community in Taytay, Palawan as persona non-grata (unwelcome). The Bureau, together with the Philippine National Police-Field Operations Division/Intelligence Group (PNP-FLD/IG), served a deportation order against 59-year-old American national Daniel Earl Ayers. BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said Ayers was deemed an undesirable alien after he was tagged as a persona non-grata by officials of Sitio Cansilayan in Taytay, Palawan due to numerous complaints such as cursing and disrespecting many residents and throwing objects and threatening to kill them. Ayers was earlier arrested in Palawan in September 2022 for possession of illegally acquired bann ed species of wood, an offense under Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines. He claimed the wood would be used to build a house. Ayers was later turned over to the BI's Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig City where he shall remain until his deportation. Source: Philippines News Agency