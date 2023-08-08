SET UP COORDINATION COMMITTEE TO FACILITATE ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN SABAH

Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick has proposed that a coordination committee be set up between the state government and the federal government to facilitate efforts and channel initiatives to be implemented in Sabah.

He said the committee would facilitate the state government to redefine how the federal agencies provide services, funding and entrepreneur development that is needed in line with Sabah’s direction.

Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said the ministry has recorded 66 agencies involved in the development of entrepreneurs, with 10 of them under the ministry.

“It is appropriate that the entrepreneurship development initiative is led by the state government and the federal government provides support in terms of funding, training, capacity building, promotion (and) business space development, which are under the federal agencies... but must be led by the state government. “I propose that the committee is chaired by the Chief Minister or any member of the Sabah Cabinet who is mandated by the Chief Minister,” he said when debating the proposed Supplementary Supply Bill 2023 involving an additional expenditure of over RM833 million.

The state assembly continues tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency