Set up common areas for fireworks display, PBBM tells LGUs

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged the local government units (LGUs) to set up a common area in their respective localities for fireworks display during New Year revelries.

Marcos made the call to reduce the incidence of firecracker-related injuries in the country.

“Ang gawin na lang natin ay (What I will do is) I will enjoin the LGUs, instead of allowing our people to have their own firecrackers, gumawa na lang kayo ng magandang fireworks display para sa inyong mga constituent (just organize fireworks display for your constituents),” he said in a chance interview after leading the distribution of Christmas gifts and livelihood aid to children and families in Manila.

Marcos also asked Filipinos to refrain from using illegal firecrackers to avoid injuries.

This, as he warned against the dangers and health effects of reckless and indiscriminate use of firecrackers.

“Huwag muna tayong magpaputok at alam naman natin kung minsan delikado ‘yan. Lalo ngayon at maglalabas sila ng mga paputok na hindi natin alam kung saan galing, kung maayos ang pagkagawa (Let us avoid the use of firecrackers because it’s dangerous, especially now that there are illegal traders who will sell firecrackers that could endanger lives),” Marcos said.

On Tuesday, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted a downward trend in firecracker-related injuries in the country, citing figures in recent years.

Around 122 cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded in 2020 and 128 cases in 2021, Vergeire said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier reminded the public not to patronize illegal firecrackers that are harmful to the people.

The PNP is currently ramping up its efforts to conduct cyber patrol, confiscation and destruction of banned firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

The move aims to ensure that firecracker and pyrotechnic dealers, sellers and manufacturers comply with the implementing rules and guidelines stated under Republic Act (RA) 7183 and Executive Order (EO) 28.

Under RA 7183, any person who will be caught manufacturing, selling, distributing or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices will face a fine of PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit and confiscation of inventory stocks.

On the other hand, EO 28 issued in 2017 promulgates stricter rules and regulations on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to prevent injuries and casualties recorded every year

Source: Philippines News Agency