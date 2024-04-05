SESB WAREHOUSE BLAZE FULLY EXTINGUISHED – FIRE DEPT

KOTA KINABALU, Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that broke out at the 1.49-hectare warehouse storing cables owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in Jalan Menggatal near here at 4.30 pm today. Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Wilfred Sulai said the fire, which started yesterday afternoon, involved a plot of vacant land used to store electric cables of various sizes. "There was a total of 1,426 reels of cables, of which 1,046 reels were razed,' he told reporters here today. He said no deaths were reported and they saved a storage of transformers, Hyraxoil oil and feeder pillar machines. Three SESB workers used a crane and two forklifts to remove the 380 reels of cables which were not affected at 2.45 pm today. Source: BERNAMA News Agency