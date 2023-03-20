Series of Davao Oro quakes leave P274M worth of infra damage

The series of earthquake in Davao de Oro has left some PHP274 million in damages to infrastructures as of March 19, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported Monday. The report bared that the 6.0 magnitude temblor on Feb. 1 and the two strong tremors on March 7 have caused PHP107.4 million and PHP166.6 million in damages, respectively. In addition, the PDRRMO said around PHP74 million damages to government hospital facilities were also recorded. At least 104 barangays, 229,647 families or 779,918 individuals were also directly affected in the successive earthquakes. Also, some 894 houses were destroyed while 4,547 were partially damaged. In an interview, Governor Dorothy Gonzaga pointed out that no casualty has been recorded despite the earthquakes. "We are the only province to declare a state of calamity. However, we are still thankful that we have zero casualty," she said. On March 11, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution declaring the province under a state of calamity. The declaration was due to the twin strong tremors on March 7 that displaced thousands of individuals in the province. "As to quick response fund, we have an available PHP33 million fund from the previous administration. So far, we have obligated around PHP12 million as requested by PDRRMO," Gonzaga said. She said the amount will be utilized to buy essential equipment for disaster response like mobile kitchens and tents, among others. Gonzaga noted that the province has reached out to the national government for the relocation of the affected families. "For the meantime, the provincial government assures to provide safe evacuation centers, and food," she said

Source: Philippines News Agency