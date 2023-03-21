‘Serbisyo Para Kay Juana’ offers free services to Antiqueñas

The provincial government, through its 'Serbisyo Para Kay Juana,' will make available various social services to women on Wednesday as part of the celebration of National Women's Month in the province. Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) Project Development Officer 3 Prisceli Joyce Lizcel Galuego, in an interview on Tuesday, said they have invited national government agencies, civil society organizations, and offices under the provincial government to join the activity to be held at the capitol ground. 'We will have the Serbisyo Para Kay Juana where there will be medical-dental services, as well as legal consultation that will be provided them,' Galuego said, adding that free haircut, manicure, pedicure, and massage services would also be offered. They will distribute 150 coupons for medical consultations; 50 for dental; haircut, 60; manicure, 30; and pedicure, 30. 'The Integrated Provincial Health Office said they could cater from 100 to 150 patients availing of the medical services while for the dental there will be around 50,' Galuego said. Among the national government agencies that will participate are the Department of Trade and Industry to assist in business name registration, the Philippine Statistics Authority for the registration of the national identification card registration, and the National Bureau of Investigation for clearance. Invited to take part in the event are the Tulong Pnaghanapbuhay para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced beneficiaries through the Department of Labor and Employment so they could avail of the services, especially because there would be a garage sale of donated items, such as pre-loved clothes, bags, and wallets.

Source: Philippines News Agency