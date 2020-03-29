Septuagenarian doc 7th Covid–19 case in Bataan

Bataan Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid–19 (BITF) reported on Saturday night that a 70-year-old female doctor became the seventh confirmed coronavirus patient in the province.

The task force also said that two of the seven Covid-19 cases have recovered and were transferred to a facility designated by the Department of Health (DOH) for them to finish the 14-day post admission quarantine before being subjected to yet another test.

Governor Albert Garcia, BITF chair, said that based on exit contact tracing, the physician had some guests from Manila at their residence here.

A report showed that on March 10, she had fever, cold, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

The female doctor was taken to a hospital in this city on March 15.

Meanwhile, the first patient to recover was PH64, male, 32 years old, followed by PH303, also male, 24. The third patient from Orion town, PH529, male, 55, still has cold but already without fever and diarrhea, Garcia said.

Three others from the towns of Samal, Abucay and Mariveles were confirmed positive of the virus Thursday and are confined in a hospital in this city.

As of Saturday, there were 9,042 persons under monitoring (PUMs) and 72 patients under investigation (PUIs).

The governor asked everyone to cooperate especially on the order to stay at home, observe physical distancing and to always wash their hands.

“With prayer together, we will overcome this fight,” Garcia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency