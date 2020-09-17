Sept. 18, special non-working holiday in Naga City

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 654 s. 2013, Sept. 18 has been declared as a special non-working holiday in Naga City.

In an advisory issued by Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion, he said “All are advised that September 18, 2020, the Friday immediately preceding the Feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, is a special non-working holiday in the city of Naga.”

Stricter health protocols are also being implemented to visitors from outside the city who intend to join the religious feast of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

Legacion, in a separate advisory, said health guidelines would ensure that outsiders who plan to visit the city during the feast of the patroness of Bicol from Sept. 11 to 21 are not infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Visitors, especially devotees of “Ina” from outside the region, are required to bring a valid travel authority and medical certificate from their respective place of origin accompanied by a letter of acceptance issued by the Naga City government.

Legacion said the same documents are also required from returning residents or visitors within Bicol but outside Camarines Sur province where Naga City is located.

Naga residents working outside the city but within Camarines Sur, both in government or private establishments, must present their valid identification cards issued by their companies, Legacion said.

Persons outside Naga City but within Camarines Sur would only be allowed to enter the city when they have an emergency situation.

The Peñafrancia Festival is attended by devotees coming from different parts of the country and even abroad to join the week-long religious festivities. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency