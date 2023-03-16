Separate polls needed for con-con delegates – Leyte guv

The selection of delegates of the constitutional convention (con-con) should not be held alongside the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this year, said Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Petilla said these two polls seek to address different concerns, thus, should be done independently. 'I think constitutional change is more important than the barangay elections, but its significance will be set aside if it's done together,' Petilla said in reaction to a recently approved resolution at the House of Representatives seeking to form con-con to amend the 1987 Constitution. 'Constitutional change is important since it will change our lives. We have to do this within the year or next year to prepare for what's coming for us,' he said but pointed out that this should not be held jointly with the barangay and SK elections in October. There have been proposals to hold the election of delegates alongside the election of village officials to save funds for the selection process. The National Economic Development Authority earlier estimated at least PHP28 billion in funding to hold a separate election for the con-con delegates. The House of Representatives on March 14 approved on the third and final reading a measure implementing the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which calls for a hybrid con-con to propose amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The envisioned con-con will be composed of elected delegates, one from each legislative district, to be voted on Oct. 30, 2023. Petilla, at the same time, said it is ideal to elect delegates from the private sector since amendments will focus on economic reforms. 'We need someone who understands the economy. The fewer politicians, the better,' the governor added. The con-con will also have sectoral representatives, comprising 20 percent of the total number of delegates, to be appointed jointly by the Senate President and the House Speaker. The appointed sectoral representatives will include three retired members of the judiciary, three from the academe, three from the legal profession, two economists, and two each from the business sector, labor, urban poor, farmers and fisherfolk, indigenous cultural communities, women, youth, veterans, cooperatives, senior citizens and persons with disability, and such other sectors as the Senate President and House Speaker may determine. The Senate president and House Speaker will appoint the appointive members within 15 days before the start of the convention

Source: Philippines News Agency