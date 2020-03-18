Separate lane for cargoes sought for unhampered flow of goods

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has sought for a faster lane for cargoes carrying basic necessities such as agricultural products, food, medical products, and hygiene products to ensure adequate supply in the market during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a press briefing Tuesday evening, Lopez said he had a discussion with the military and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to allot a separate lane for cargoes going in and out of Metro Manila.

He said a random checking can be implemented for cargoes for faster inspection.

“It is very important that we make arrangements that cargoes will be allowed to replenish precisely the shelves that are running out of supplies because of the requirements of our consumers,” Lopez said in Filipino.

Lopez said he received reports that because of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, some cargoes were not allowed to leave the provinces to deliver goods and raw materials to other parts of the island.

“Do not hamper the flow of goods, especially the cargoes,” he added.

Lopez likewise clarified that only factories of food, medical products, and hygiene products but limited to alcohol and disinfectants, can only operate during the quarantine period.

“Other hygiene products like soap, they are not included. We believe there are enough inventories of these products. Only the factories producing our basic needs are allowed to operate,” he said in Filipino.

Lopez further said the market will “rely on existing inventories” if some factories cannot produce as workers would not be able to go to work.

He also encouraged companies to provide shuttle services for their employees as the government suspended public transport during the enhanced community quarantine

Source: Philippines News Agency