Latest News

Seoul shares nearly flat late Fri. morning

South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data due later in the day. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had decreased 0.3 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,745.52 as of 11:20 a.m. Semiconductor shares were in positive territory as industry leader Samsung Electronics added 1.61 percent and SK hynix climbed 1.35 percent. Top air carrier Korean Air Lines rose 0.23 percent, and leading pharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 3.05 percent. But No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.48 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 1.49 percent. The local currency was trading at 1,348.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close. Source: Yonhap News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.