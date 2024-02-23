Seniors more prone to heat stroke; more water intake advised -expert

MANILA: Senior citizens are advised to increase their water intake especially as the rising temperature brought about by El Niño makes them more vulnerable to heat stroke. In a Bagong Pilipinas briefing on Friday, infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante said the recommended water intake is up to a maximum of 12 glasses. 'Ang mga vulnerable population sa heat stroke ay iyong mga matatanda because iyong edad are not able to sustain iyong temperature (Those who are vulnerable to heat stroke are senior citizens whose age is not able to sustain the temperature),' he said. 'Ang prevention dito is we really need to inform them, remind them to drink water every day - kung makukuha nila iyong eight to 10 glasses a day mas importante iyon and if they can have a maximum of 12 glasses especially sa ngayon na tag-init (The prevention here is to inform them and remind them to drink water --if they can have eight to a maximum 12 glasses a day, it's important especially during hot weather),' he added. If possible, Solante advised this population to lessen exposure to sun. 'Dapat sa loob lang ng bahay and if they will be going out, dapat magsuot ng damit na at least covered lahat ng skin (They should stay indoors and if they will be going out, they should wear clothes that cover their skin),' he said. Solante said the public must also ensure that their water is from a clean source, and not tap water as much as possible. If unavoidable, it should be boiled first, he said. 'So, importante pa rin dito na even with El Niño or without El Niño ay panatilihin natin na iyong mga kapaligiran natin ay malinis because of dengue. Sa mga pagkain naman, kailangan maghugas ng kamay bago kumain at siguraduhin na iyong source ng mga pagkain natin at tubig comes a highly valid at hygienic preparation (Even if there is El Niño or none, we should also keep our place clean to avoid dengue. We should also ensure that we wash our hands always when preparing food)," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency