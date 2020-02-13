Senior citizen gets P159 K retirement pay through DOLE program

A senior citizen who worked as a welder in a construction company for 21 years has received his retirement benefits through the Single Entry Approach (SEnA) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Thursday said Reynaldo Ramos, 65, of Talisay town in Camarines Norte, received PHP158,624 as payment for his monetary claims.

"Mr. Ramos was able to maintain quality work and skillfully performed his jobs from welding to steel fabrication. He had been in charge of projects for both private and public works including school buildings, bridges and road constructions. Upon reaching the age of 65, he claimed for retirement benefit and non payment of legal/special holidays from his employer," she said.

Gasga said the employer agreed to payment schedules but "it was not realized so Mr. Ramos and his wife, Emilia sought for the assistance of DOLE Camarines Norte Provincial Office on their monetary claims through SEnA".

"After mediation, the employer on Tuesday paid the sum of PHP158,624 in cash as payment for money claims on retirement benefit and legal/special holidays of Mr. Ramos," she said.

DOLE Regional Director Joel M. Gonzales lauded the cooperation of both parties that resulted in the immediate settlement and payment of monetary claims.

He encouraged workers having similar problems with their employers to file a complaint through SEnA to facilitate an amicable settlement.

It is part of our duty to settle complaints through SEnA to prevent them from ripening into full blown disputes or labor cases, Gonzales told the PNA in an interview.

We would also like to remind our employers to observe compliance with labor standards to avoid disputes and further strengthen rapport with their workers. Never hesitate to seek assistance from us, so we can give you pieces of advice, or offer solutions and alternatives to the problems, he added.

SEnA is DOLE's administrative approach to labor complaints that provides speedy, impartial, inexpensive, and accessible settlement procedures for issues arising from employer employee relations.

