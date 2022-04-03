﻿Senators wish Muslim Filipinos solemn celebration of Ramadan

Senators sent their messages of peace through statements as Muslim Filipinos started observing the Ramadan on Sunday.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the essential obligations that completes the five pillars of Islam — testimony that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah (declaration of faith), establishing prayers (performance of the five obligatory prayers), paying zakaah (obligatory charity), fasting during Ramadhan, and performing pilgrimage during the month of Hajj.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said Ramadan is a time for reflection and self-restraint.

“Now, more than ever, we need to take time to nourish our spirits as we strive to recover from crises and conflicts,” she said.

Detained Senator Leila de Lima expressed her desire that Muslims always find hope and inspiration from the holy tradition in demonstrating strong faith and solidarity to achieve shared causes for truth, justice, and inclusive growth.

“Sa gabay at pagmamahal ng Maykapal, sa pagdarasal at pananampalataya, sa pangingibabaw ng malasakit at pag-unawa sa kabila ng mga pagkakaiba, sa pagkamulat sa katotohanan, sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang patas at maaliwalas na lipunan, na may paggalang sa paniniwala, karapatan, dignidad at buhay ng bawat indibidwal (With the guidance and love of our Creator, with our prayers and faith, with our compassion and empathy despite our differences, with our awareness of the truth, let us all cultivate an equal and transparent society, with respect to the beliefs, rights, dignity, and life of every individual),” de Lima said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson wished more blessings for all Muslim Filipinos.

“Sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim, isang mapayapa at mataimtim na selebrasyon ng Ramadan. Nawa’y biyayaan kayo ng makubuluhang oras sa panalangin, pag-aayuno, at pagdiriwang ng tunay na diwa ng Islam (To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, a peaceful and solemn celebration of Ramadan. May you be blessed with significant time to pray, fast, and celebrate the true essence of Islam),” he said in a statement Saturday.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Aquilino Pimentel III likewise sent their Ramadan messages on Sunday.

“Isang mapayapang pagbati sa lahat ng ating mga kapatid na Muslim. Sana makamit ninyo ang pansariling kapayapaan, ma-isapuso ang turo ng Islam at mas mapalapit kay Allah (A peaceful greeting to all our Muslim brothers and sisters. I hope that you will achieve your individual peace, put the teachings of Islam your hearts and bring you closer to Allah),” Gatchalian said.

“Ramadan Mubarak (Blessed Ramadan). Wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters a blessed Ramadan with their families. May this holy month be a time full of blessings, renewed in the strength of our faith, and promotion of peace in our community,” Pimentel stated.

During Ramadan, Muslims are allowed to eat from sunset to sunrise only.

The end of Ramadan, also known as Eid al-Fitr, will be celebrated on the first three days of the Shawwal, or the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Source: Philippines News Agency