Senators want public structures checked after series of disasters

Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Wednesday urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to inspect the integrity of public structures given the recent natural disasters that hit the country.

Revilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Works, said the DPWH should immediately retrofit all old and damaged infrastructures to assure the safety of the people.

“DPWH should be proactive in assuring the integrity and safety of all public infrastructure. Hindi na dapat naghihintay pa ng lindol, bagyo, o iba pang sakuna bago pa kumilos para suriin ang tibay at kondisyon ng mga tulay, daan, at iba pang imprastrakturang ginagamit ng taumbayan (We should not wait for earthquakes, typhoons, and other disasters before we move to check the integrity and condition of bridges, roads, and other structures being used by the people),” he said in a statement.

Revilla said although acts of nature cannot be controlled, mitigation and preparation could be improved.

He also called on different government agencies to respond to all affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Abra Tuesday night.

Revilla recently cited the collapse of the bridge in Bayambang, Pangasinan as an example of the effects a crumbling infrastructure might cause.

Citing the same incident and another one in Loay, Bohol, Pimentel, meanwhile, said the DPWH should investigate the cause of the collapse of these bridges.

“Are our bridges still safe?” Pimentel asked in a Facebook post.

“I am worried. The incidents are very alarming. Bridges are collapsing. What will the DPHW do to ensure the safety of our bridges?”

He said the DPWH should ensure that local governments follow the standard specifications for bridge construction.

Bayambang town Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao recently pointed to the two overloaded trucks, which caused the collapse of the bridge.

She said the bridge’s capacity was 20 tons but the two trucks carried a combined load of 40 tons to 50 tons.

Authorities have noted that the collapse of the bridge in Bohol was due to overloading.

Source: Philippines News Agency