Senators Urge Full Utilization of Resources in MSU Bombing Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspect in the Mindanao State University (MSU) - Marawi City bombing, senators have called on the government to use all available resources to apprehend the remaining suspects. The bombing on December 3 resulted in four fatalities during a Catholic Mass.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Imee Marcos stressed the importance of capturing all individuals involved in the attack. Dela Rosa congratulated the security forces on the arrest and emphasized the need for continued efforts to locate the remaining suspects, specifically two identified individuals. Marcos urged law enforcement agencies to persist in their search for the masterminds of the "hideous crime." Armed Forces of the Philippines public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad identified the arrested suspect as Jafar Gamo Sultan, allegedly the accomplice of "Omar," who witnesses claim planted the explosive device. Sultan was captured in Marawi on December 6, and investigators are exploring his potential connections to the Daulah Islamiyah - Maute terrorist group. The other suspects, Kadapi Mimbesa and Arsani Mimbesa, are still at large. The Senate plans to conduct a public inquiry into the incident, led by the Committee on National Defense joint with the Committee o n Public Order. Marcos also highlighted the need for corruption-free and lasting peace in Mindanao.