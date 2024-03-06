Senators share opposing views on civilian semi-automatic gun ownership

MANILA: Senators weigh in on the amended implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law in Firearms and Ammunitions, allowing civilians to own semi-automatic firearms. Senator Imee Marcos expressed her concern that the number of criminality, terrorism, arms smuggling and widespread violence in the 2025 elections could rise because of the new gun ownership policy. "The PNP is shooting itself in the foot and compromising law enforcement efficiency and, above all, public safety," Marcos said. Marcos said the law should be reviewed and semi-automatic firearms disallowed. Earlier, Marcos filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into the policy. Civilians will now be allowed to own semi-automatic rifles such as a 7.62 rifle, following some minor amendments to the IRR. Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros called for the amendment of the law, saying there is a need to make the regulations stronger against the proliferation of firearms. "We must addres s the broken provisions of the law, which currently enable certain persons to own many high powered weapons. We need to amend Sec. 9, Article III of Republic Act 10591 - which allows so-called 'gun collectors' to amass more than fifteen firearms without much explicit restrictions - and move in the direction of tighter, not looser, gun control," Hontiveros said in a statement. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri told reporters that he is in favor of the revised IRR as long as only responsible gun owners would be allowed to use semi-automatic firearms. "I'll be hypocrite kung sasabihin kong ayaw ko dahil meron din akong (if I would say that I don't like it because I also have a) long-arm. As a gun owner, I believe in responsible gun ownership," Zubiri said. "Dapat lang pagsikapan nila [Philippine National Police] ang pagbusisi ng pagbibigay ng mga lisensya at pagbebenta ng mga baril sa kanila (They should try hard in scrutinizing applicants of gun license and selling guns to them)," he added. Zubiri said th e guns should not go to the hands of rebels and other "internal threats." Source: Philippines News Agency