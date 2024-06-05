Senators: Probe influx of Chinese nationals in Parañaque subdivision

MANILA: Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed a resolution seeking a Senate probe into the alarming influx of Chinese nationals in Multinational Village, Parañaque City. In a news release on Wednesday, Tulfo said he filed Senate Resolution 1043 after receiving complaints from residents about the influx of Chinese nationals since 2019, and concerns about the potential existence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) within the upscale gated subdivision. The senator also cited reports of overcrowding in houses, violating the village's rules. "Nagmistulang Chinese territory na raw ang kanilang subdivision (They said their subdivision now seems like a Chinese territory),' Tulfo said. He also wants a review of the country's immigration laws to address possible loopholes. On the other hand, Senator Win Gatchalian filed Senate Resolution 1032 urging an investigation into alleged human trafficking and scamming activities in the subdivision. Gatchalian said homeowners also expressed concern over the growing popu lation of 'suspicious-looking' foreign nationals, particularly in a place called "City Garden." A recent raid at a residence in the village resulted in the arrest of 10 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in love and cryptocurrency scams, along with a Filipino bodyguard found in possession of an undocumented firearm. Gatchalian said these individuals are believed to be fugitives from an earlier raid on an illegal online gambling compound in Bamban, Tarlac. "There is a need to determine the lapses and loopholes in government processes and national security that led to increased crimes mostly involving foreign nationals, which poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Filipino citizens," he said. He emphasized the importance of protecting Filipino citizens from such illegal activities and ensuring compliance with international treaties and conventions related to human trafficking and cybercrime. Source: Philippines News Agency