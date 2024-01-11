Senators: Personal agenda behind reported people’s initiative attempts

MANILA: Senators expressed their disgust on Thursday amid reports of buying out signatures in a bid to push for a people's initiative for Charter change (Cha-cha). Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva urged those behind the attempts to refrain from manipulating and threatening people for personal interests. "Magpakatotoo na lang po kayo. Alam naman po natin na ang totoong dahilan kaya pinagpipilitan nilang buwagin ang Senado ay para kontrolin ang kapangyarihan sa ilalim ng unilateral o iisang Kongreso (Be true to yourselves. We know that the real reason they keep trying to abolish the Senate is to control the power under a unilateral or single Congress)," Villanueva said in a statement. "Higit po sa lahat, nais nilang palawigin ang kanilang mga termino (Above all, they just want to extend their terms)," he added. He emphasized that Cha-cha is not the solution to the country's problems. In an interview with NET25, Senator Imee Marcos noted that several senators agree on revisiting the Constitution but e xpressed their concerns on such reports. "Para sa akin, hindi napapanahon at huwag naman sa santong paspasan (For me it is untimely and it should not be forced)," Marcos said. Apart from the reported attempts and viral videos, a television advertisement calls for a need for Cha-cha. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said the "quite political" ad portrays the 1987 Constitution as a failure. "If you put in money, that means that certain people are pushing for their agenda. And that's not good. That will tilt the very essence of amending our Constitution and people's initiative," Gatchalian said in another statement. He added that it is important to just focus on the provisions that need to be revised or to be amended. "If the economic provisions are the ones being pinpointed as hindrance to our development then let's just focus on that," Gatchalian said. Under the people's initiative, proponents need to secure the support of 12 percent of all registered voters, and three percent of voters for each legislative d istrict. It also requires review, verification, and certification by the Commission on Elections and the holding of a plebiscite to approve the proposed amendments. Source: Philippines News Agency