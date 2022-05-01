﻿Senators hailed workers, call for wage increase

Senators on Sunday sent their praises to Filipino workers as the world celebrates Labor Day.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged everyone to remember the sacrifices of workers whom he called the bearers of the country’s development while Sen. Nancy Binay prays that workers will remain steadfast in serving the public as the Covid-19 pandemic persists.

“Your tireless perseverance and sacrifice ensure the health, food, safety, and well-being of millions of Filipinos who depend on you,” Binay said in a statement.

Gatchalian likewise vowed to pursue measures institutionalizing tax cuts for work-from-home employees, additional benefits to construction workers, and condoning penalties for unpaid Social Security System contributions of household employers.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros joined Binay in calling for increased wages, saying the process of reviewing petitions to raise regional minimum wage rates should speed up.

“What’s taking so long? Anuman delay sa paglalabas ng desisyon ukol sa minimum wage ay pwedeng magdulot ng kagutuman o kawalan ng pag-asa sa mga manggagawa na makaahon pa sila sa patong-patong na bayarin (Any delay in the decisioning minimum wage might cause hunger or hopelessness for workers that they can pay for their expenses),” she said in a separate statement.

The take-home pay of minimum wage earners, Hontiveros added, has been overtaken by the fast-rising cost of food, transportation, and public utilities over the past three years.

At least 142,000 jobs will be offered in 26 job fair sites in different parts of the country, Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development chair, Sen. Joel Villanueva, announced on his Facebook page.

Villanueva thanked the Department of Labor and Employment, Public Employment Service Offices, and a total of 958 employers who will offer local and international jobs for Filipinos.