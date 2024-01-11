Senators elated over Recto’s appointment as DOF chief

MANILA: Former colleagues in the Senate of outgoing Batangas 6th District Rep. Ralph Recto expressed their full support behind his appointment as the new Department of Finance (DOF) secretary. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a statement on Thursday that "more than most, Recto understands how to bridge the gap between the abstractions of mathematics and the very concrete realities that we face as a nation." "So, I have no doubt that he will be a good Finance Secretary, who will continue to push the country along on the road to greater economic prosperity," Zubiri said. He also recalled that Recto was always regarded in the Senate as "the resident numbers genius." "This was not just for his mathematical ability, but more importantly for his ability to immediately see the big picture implications of these numbers," Zubiri added. Senate Finance committee chairperson Senator Sonny Angara attested that he witnessed the "political acumen and sterling intellectual abilities" of Recto. "His knowledge of the political and fiscal structures of the country will serve us well in the future. We wish him well," Angara said in another statement. Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Ways and Means panel, cited Recto's extensive experience in finance and economic policy which "makes him a valuable addition to the economic team." "I am confident in his ability to drive initiatives that will efficiently implement reforms in the country's tax system," Gatchalian said in, adding that he looks forward to working with Recto. Senator Francis Escudero sees Recto as a new asset to the Marcos administration who can ensure that the country can sustain its economic gains. "I wish him well and would like to express my support not only in the CA (Commission on Appointments) but in his endeavors as the new SOF (Secretary of Finance),' Escudero said. Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said Recto deserves the position. Malacañang announced on Thursday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appo inted the House Deputy Speaker as the new DOF chief, replacing Benjamin Diokno. Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos will lead Recto's oath-taking on Friday, Recto will give up his seat at the House of Representatives to take the Cabinet post. Source: Philippines News Agency