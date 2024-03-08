Senators condemn Houthi attack resulting in death of 2 Filipinos

MANILA: Senators denounced on Friday the attack of Houthi rebels on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in the death of two Filipino seafarers, injured three, and endangered the lives of ten others. Senator Imee Marcos sent her condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims. "Filipinos are peace-loving people and the Philippines is not a party to the conflict afflicting the Middle East. There is thus no reason, other than sheer evil, for the Houthi rebels to murder our countrymen," she said. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other concerned agencies to exhaust all legal remedies in seeking justice for the victims and provide them with immediate assistance. "We call on the agencies to look into repatriating our seafarers sailing through the Gulf of Aden to avoid a repeat of this horrific incident," Villanueva said. He called for the enactment of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers which is currently un der review. The Barbados-flagged M/V True Confidence was carrying 20 crewmembers, including 15 Filipinos, when the Houthi's missile struck on Wednesday. A total of three were killed. READ: PH 'greatly distressed' by Houthi strike on ship that killed 2 Pinoys Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also called for a diplomatic engagement to address the matter, saying the safety of Filipino seafarers is a collective responsibility that "transcends borders." "Let us stand united in our commitment to protect those who contribute significantly to our maritime industry and ensure the safety of those who continue to serve at sea," Gatchalian said in a statement. In November last year, 17 Filipino seafarers, who were among the 25 crewmen, were held hostage by the Houthi rebel group after seizing control of a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea. This prompted the Senate to hasten the passage into law of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers that will institutionalize the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers. Source: Phi lippines News Agency