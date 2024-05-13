MANILA: Senators Joel Villanueva and Francis Escudero on Monday commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for issuing Administrative Order (AO) No. 22, which creates the Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination tasked to sustain initiatives and accomplishments of the United Nations for the Joint Programme (UNJP) on Human Rights in the areas of law enforcement, criminal justice, and policy-making. Villanueva said every Filipino deserves to be protected under the constitution. "We thank the President for placing the protection of human rights as a top priority of the country," Villanueva said in a statement, while pointing out that the Senate has increased the 2024 budget of the Commission on Human Rights "to enhance its capacity-building initiatives." Escudero also emphasized the need for effective implementation and accountability of AO 22. "The establishment of this special body signifies a commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring accountability," Escudero said in a news release. "We mus t ensure that this initiative translates into meaningful action, benefiting all Filipinos." In issuing the order signed on May 8, the President emphasized the significance of maintaining and intensifying the accomplishments of the UNJP through the institutionalization of a strong and healthy multi-stakeholder process for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines. 'It is imperative to sustain and enhance the accomplishments under the UNJP, which is set to expire on 31 July 2024, through the institutionalization of a robust multi-stakeholder process for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines,' the President said in his order. The Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination will be led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as co-chairpersons. Other members are Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos. Source: Philippines News Agency