﻿Senatorial bets in Robredo’s slate eye support of young voters

Two senatorial aspirants are largely counting on support from young voters to raise their chances of winning in this year’s elections.

Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr. and labor lawyer Sonny Matula admitted that it will be hard for them to succeed in the Senate race, but there’s a chance with the growing support from the youth sector to the slate of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Majority of those who attend people’s rallies of VP Leni are young voters. Attending these rallies gave them a chance to hear our platforms. Hopefully, it will help us since her solid core is the young and idealistic,” Baguilat told reporters here on Thursday.

Baguilat, also a former governor in Ifugao, said it will be a challenge for him to get solid votes from the so-called “Solid North” since local officials are supportive of the UniTeam alliance of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Senate is like a popularity race. The reality is you must be very popular or spend billions to make yourself known. That is something we need to change but that would be hard,” he added.

For his part, Matula, the president of the Federation of Free Workers, said winning the race is very challenging, but he has to pursue the campaign.

“We’re not performing well in surveys of public polling opinion bodies, but we belong to the top 12 choices of students of major universities in the country. The emerging brand of volunteerism from the youth that has propelled the campaign of VP Leni across the country will also help us,” Matula added.

He cited the experiences of less popular candidates such as Rene Saguisag who won the Senate race in 1987 and Ernesto Herrera who became a senator the same year.

Both Baguilat and Matula are not among those in the top 20 in surveys.

Source: Philippines News Agency