﻿Senatorial bet to push for ‘buy local’ campaign

Senatorial aspirant Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro will push for an intensified campaign on patronizing Philippine-made products, focusing the “buy local” promotion elevating consumer awareness on the economic benefits of supporting locally made products.

In a statement, Teodoro said consumers should understand the benefits of purchasing local brands as supporting local enterprises will help them grow their businesses and create more jobs for Filipinos.

The former Defense Secretary and Tarlac congressman added that Filipinos tend to buy imported products because of their quality or are cheaper than locally made goods.

“We should advocate among consumers the economic benefits of buying local brands. If we support our local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), they will flourish and expand,” Teodoro said. “They (MSMEs) will create more livelihood opportunities and jobs for Filipinos.”

He added the government should boost its funding on programs for capacity building of MSMEs, helping them to improve product quality while creating economies of scale.

Through these initiatives, Teodoro said products made in the Philippines will be known for its good quality and competitive prices.

He also supports mandating government agencies to procure a certain percentage of their needs from local sources.

Source: Philippines News Agency