﻿Senatorial bet seeks due pay, benefits for ‘force multipliers’

Partido Reporma senatorial candidate Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday vowed to push for proper compensation and benefits for force multipliers in appreciation of their service if he secures a Senate seat in the May polls.

This includes the provision of health and life insurance to barangay tanods (village watchmen) as well as the establishment of a rewards system for security guards who will help prevent the commission of criminal activities.

“Even the wealthiest countries with the most efficient police force sometimes still get blindsided by crimes and violent events. Thank God for our force multipliers who are helping the PNP maintain and keep the peace,” he said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Eleazar held a dialogue with officers and members of the Bantay Bayan Foundation, Inc. during his visit to Taguig City and Pateros where he laid out all of his platforms that seek to empower the force multipliers of the PNP.

The Bantay Bayan Foundation Inc. is a group of volunteers who underwent a crime prevention unit (CPU) action officers training from the Office of the Ombudsman to fight graft and corruption, criminality, and all threats to national security and peace and order.

Meanwhile, Eleazar thanked the organization for volunteering to help keep their communities in Taguig and Pateros free from any criminal activities, as well as for supporting his senatorial candidacy which is centered on ensuring peace and order.

Source: Philippines News Agency