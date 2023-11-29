Senator Villar Urges Public to Report SRP Violations in Christmas Shopping Season

Manila, Philippines - In light of the upcoming Christmas season, Senator Mark Villar has called on the public to report any instances of traders and vendors not adhering to the government's suggested retail price (SRP), especially in the busy commercial area of Divisoria. This appeal was made on Wednesday following a price monitoring activity conducted by Villar, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, alongside Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and other officials from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative is part of a heightened effort to ensure product price compliance during the holiday season, with the aim of securing a joyful Christmas for Filipinos. During the price monitoring in Divisoria, Villar and Pascual checked if food items like pasta, spaghetti sauce, sandwich spreads, and canned goods were in line with the DTI's 2023 price guide for Noche Buena products. Villar emphasized the continuous vigilance over the prices of goods during the festive period and the need to ensure that sellers adhere to the DTI's pricing guidelines.

Senator Villar has urged the public to assist in reporting any sellers who fail to comply with the DTI's SRP and quality standards. Reports can be made to the DTI Hotline 1384 or through the department's social media accounts. He stated that these price monitoring activities, in collaboration with the DTI, aim to protect consumers.

Additionally, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has instructed local chief executives to oversee the prices of basic goods and commodities through their Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs) for the Christmas season. DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. emphasized the importance of protecting consumers from overpricing and profiteering. He instructed local authorities to ensure that supplies are stable and that Noche Buena products are sold at prices consistent with the DTI's SRP. Abalos also appealed to traders and entrepreneurs to adhere to the SRP set by the DTI.