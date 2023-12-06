Latest News

Senator Poe Urges Creation of National Transportation Safety Board After Antique Bus Tragedy

Manila - In the wake of the recent bus crash in Antique that resulted in 17 fatalities, Senator Grace Poe has called for the urgent passage of Senate Bill 1121, known as the Philippine Transportation Safety Board Act. She extended her sympathies to the families of the victims and emphasized the need for improved transportation safety measures.

According to Philippines News Agency, the proposed legislation aims to oversee strict inspections of public vehicles, driver's licensing, and the implementation of safety measures to prevent road accidents. "The establishment of a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is crucial for investigating transportation-related incidents across all modes, including air, land, sea, railways, and pipeline systems," she stated. Poe has been a long-standing advocate for the creation of the NTSB by law, aiming to unify the overlapping responsibilities of various agencies related to transportation safety.

She also called for the proper allocation of fees collected from vehicle registration and relevant taxes towards enhancing road safety infrastructure, such as street lights, railings, and signboards. Poe expects the government to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the tragic incident, which reportedly occurred due to a brake malfunction on Tuesday afternoon.

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.