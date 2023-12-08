Senator Padilla Introduces Bill to Aid Victims of Terrorism

Senator Robinhood Padilla has introduced a legislative bill aimed at providing assistance to victims of terror attacks, in the wake of the recent bombing at a gymnasium inside the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on December 3.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senate Bill 2511, titled the 'Terror Victims Assistance Act of 2023', was filed by Padilla, proposing the establishment of a program under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to support victims and families affected by terrorism. The bill, as outlined by Padilla, includes provisions for financial, burial, material, medical, and psychosocial support, as well as rehabilitation services. Funding for these services will be included in the yearly budget. In his explanatory note, Padilla emphasized the need for government support for victims, who often face significant financial burdens in the aftermath of terror attacks. The proposed Terror Victims Assistance Program, to be managed by the DSWD, aims to ensure prompt and effective delivery of support and services to those impacted by acts of terrorism.