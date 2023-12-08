Senator Marcos Advocates for Greater Investment in Philippine Teachers

Lingayen - Senator Imee Marcos emphasized the need for the national government to invest more in teachers to enhance the Philippines' educational system. Speaking at a press conference in Lingayen after providing aid to over 2,000 students from the Pangasinan State University, Marcos pointed out the connection between the country's lag in math, science, and reading and insufficient support for teachers, as indicated by the recent Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) report. She highlighted the examples of Finland and Singapore, noting their high investment in teacher training and compensation as a model for improving educational outcomes.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos stressed that the quality of education is directly linked to the quality of teachers, suggesting that more training and specialization, especially in STEM fields, are crucial. She acknowledged the legislature's role in neglecting the basics of education and called for a renewed focus on the challenges faced by the educational system. Alongside educational concerns, Marcos announced that indigent senior citizens would receive an additional PHP500 in their monthly pension starting next year, following the Senate's approval of an additional PHP25 billion for the social pension program.

During the event, Marcos led the distribution of PHP5,000 each to approximately 2,000 indigent students from nine campuses of the Pangasinan State University, funded by the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Students expressed gratitude for the assistance, planning to use the funds for school expenses and family needs. PSU President Elbert Galas highlighted that about 500 PSU graduates were employed under the KALAHI-CIDSS program, thanking the national government and Senator Marcos for their support. Marcos also participated in Christmas events in Alaminos City and San Carlos City, distributing gifts and financial assistance to indigent individuals under the AICS program.