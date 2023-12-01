Senator Gatchalian Proposes Amendments to Magna Carta for Public School Teachers

Manila - Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has introduced Senate Bill 2493, aimed at amending the 57-year-old Republic Act 4670 or Magna Carta for Public School Teachers. This move is an effort to address the evolving challenges faced by educators in the Philippine education sector.

According to Philippines News Agency, the current volatility and complexity of the education sector necessitate changes to better support teachers. SB 2493, also known as the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, proposes several key amendments to enhance the welfare and working conditions of teachers. These include provisions for calamity leave, educational benefits, longevity pay, and specific conditions for the grant of special hardship allowance. The bill also aims to refine the criteria for teacher salaries and protect them from incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

Another significant proposal in the bill is the reduction of classroom teaching hours from six to four, intended to improve teachers' working conditions. If additional service hours are required, teachers will be compensated at their regular remuneration rate plus a minimum of 25 percent of their basic pay. The bill also includes provisions to prevent teachers from being burdened with non-teaching tasks and ensures the hiring of substitute teachers during their absence.

Furthermore, SB 2493 emphasizes the job security of permanent teachers, prohibiting their termination without just cause and due process. Unjustly dismissed teachers would be entitled to reinstatement and back wages. The bill also aims to protect the confidentiality of disciplinary actions against teachers and proposes a partnership between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Public Attorney's Office to provide legal assistance to teachers facing complaints related to their professional duties.

The proposed legislation also seeks to address issues of discrimination and uphold gender equality in the education sector. Upon enactment, the DepEd will be responsible for formulating a Code of Ethics specifically for public school teachers.