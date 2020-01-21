Senate releases 2 GCTA witnesses from custody

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Tuesday ordered the release of a couple placed under its protective custody more than four months after they testified on the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) controversies at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The release order, which was signed by Senator Richard Gordon, directed the Senate Office of the Sergeant At Arms to immediately release Godfrey Gamboa, an inmate at the NBP, and his live-in partner Yolanda Camilon pursuant to the completion and termination of the committee's hearings.

Gamboa and Camilon sought protective custody from the Senate after they testified against Bureau of Correction officials who were reportedly involved in the GCTA anomalies.

The two have been placed under the protective custody of the Senate since Sept. 5 last year.

The GCTA controversies were discovered in August last year following reports that former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez was to be released.

Sanchez was sentenced to seven life terms for the rape-slay of the University of the Philippines Los BaAos student Aileen Sarmenta and her friend Allan Gomez in 1993.

Source: Philippines News Agency