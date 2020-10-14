Senate pays homage to late NegOcc guv Marañon

The Senate of the Philippines has paid homage to the late Negros Occidental Governor Alfredo Marañon Jr., who passed away last Oct. 1 due to complications associated with his cardiac health.

In a virtual session on Tuesday, Senate Resolution 544 authored by Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri was adopted and co-sponsored by all senators present.

Zubiri, who traces his roots on his father’s side in Negros Occidental, called Marañon a “visionary and brilliant governor,” who served the province for three terms from 2010 to 2019.

“We will miss him deeply and are very proud of his stint. We are sure that the province feels this lost deeply as well,” he added.

The senator said that Marañon “was able to unite Negros for a very long time which was a key to the development of the province”.

“His environmental and agriculture initiatives in the province were groundbreaking. Under his leadership, there was a substantial growth in organic agriculture across the province, providing livelihood to thousands of farmers,” he added.

Zubiri also highlighted Marañon’s strong position against coal and efforts in converting the province into renewable energy producer, making Negros Occidental the solar power capital of the Philippines under his watch.

In the 11th Congress, Zubiri and Marañon served together as representatives of the third district of Bukidnon and the second district of Negros Occidental, respectively.

“As a young environmentalist, I really looked up to him. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to work with him in our time as congressmen,” he said.

Zubiri recognized as well the effort of the former governor to turn Negros Occidental into an ecotourism site, particularly with the protection of the Sagay Marine Reserve in Sagay City.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Senator Richard Gordon said that Marañon “was a good father and his example of leadership and public service will continue in his family and to the country”.

“Governor Marañon catapulted Negros Occidental as food sufficient agricultural province fueled by his passion in agricultural development and organic farming,” he added.

Marañon, who would have turned 85 in December, had also served as a councilor, vice mayor, mayor, and assemblyman in a political career that spanned 55 years.

He was laid to rest on Oct. 4 at the family mausoleum in his hometown, Sagay City.

Source: Philippines News Agency