Senate passes Maritime Zones Act for economic, environmental security

MANILA: Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act was unanimously approved in the plenary on Monday to serve as a cornerstone of the country's maritime policy, protect sovereignty, promote sustainable development, and secure future prosperity. The bill, principally authored and sponsored by Senator Francis Tolentino, aims to declare the rights and entitlements of the Philippines over its maritime zones, including the underwater features for the enjoyment and cultivation by Filipinos in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "The moment marks a significant milestone, not only for our legislative body, but for our nation as a whole," Tolentino said in his privilege speech. During interpellation, Tolentino assured that the measure shall bolster the country's claim in territorial disputes and will not abandon the other claims of the country, including Sabah. The clear delineation of the maritime boundaries of the Philippines would help relevant government institutions in harnessing ocean resources and maritime spaces that are crucial in developing the country's blue economy potential, according to Tolentino. He reiterated that it is timely and necessary for the Philippines to have its own Maritime Zones Act because it 'is not merely a legal obligation, but a paramount necessity for the country's national, economic, and environmental security.' The Senate decided to create the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones and appointed Tolentino as chair after the House of Representatives unanimously approved in May House Bill No. 7819, declaring the maritime zones under the jurisdiction of the Philippines. Source: Philippines News Agency