Senate panel issues subpoena vs. Pastor Quiboloy

MANILA: The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality issued a subpoena on Tuesday against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was absent during the panel's inquiry on his alleged abuses of women and children. Panel chair Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros called on Quiboloy to appear at the next hearing saying he is not "a son of God" who is exempted from the laws of the State. "Kahit ang Korte Suprema ay walang kapangyarihang pigilan ang ganitong inquiries ng Senado, at ang pag-require sa mga taong humarap dito (Even the Supreme Court has no power to stop Senate inquiries, and require individuals to appear)," Hontiveros said before ending the first hearing. She noted that Quiboloy can invoke the right against self-incrimination "only when and as the [possibly] incriminating question is propounded' like any ordinary witness. Hontiveros also said that being absent from the hearing is a lack of respect for the Senate as an institution. "Hindi po ito religious persecution. Ito ay pagsisiyasat sa paggamit sa paniniwala, pananalig o pananampalataya ng iba, para gumawa ng mga kasuklam-suklam na abuso at pinsala sa mga taong binaluktot ang paniniwala, tinanggalan ng lakas, at pinagsamantalahan (This is not a religious persecution. This is an inquiry in using belief or faith of others to commit abuses and damages to people who were fooled, weakened, and abused)," she said. "Pero sa ngayon, para kay alias Amanda, para kay alias Jerome, para kay Ms. Arlene, maraming salamat. Daghang salamat. To Mr. Wood, thank you very much, sir. And to our Ukrainian friends, our fellow women, 'Dyakuyu' (Thank you)," she added. The lawmaker said the committee sent two invitations to Quiboloy but received no answer. Instead, Hontiveros revealed that the pastor sent a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri which details were not provided. In a privilege speech last year, she emphasized that the offenses attributed to Quiboloy are ongoing and involve the ab use of women and children within the KOJC. Hontiveros said victims have reported physical assaults, including beatings, lashings, and injuries from being forcefully slammed against the wall. There is also an affidavit detailing sexual abuse by Quiboloy on a minor, according to the lawmaker. Preachers, she said, have revealed information about his wealth accumulation and concealment methods.