Senate OKs bill creating Philippine High School for Sports

The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish a dedicated national high school offering a secondary course with special emphasis on developing the athletic skills of the students through subjects pertaining to physical education and sports development.

Senate Bill No. 1086, or the Philippine High School for Sport (PHSS) Act of 2019, was approved with a vote of 21 0 with no abstentions.

Senator Christopher Bong Go lauded the passage of the bill in the Senate, saying it will greatly help sustain the country's sports renaissance which was spurred by the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

We have proven this during the 2019 SEA Games where Team Philippines came out on top due to the support they received from the people and the government. It is about time that we sustain the renaissance of sports in the country, Go said.

SB 1086 provides for the establishment of PHSS that shall accept students who have demonstrated the potential of excelling in sports to train in a world class sports facilities which is at par with international standards while continuing their high school education.

The PHSS shall be attached to the Department of Education (DepEd) which shall also coordinate with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for policy and program formulation and implementation on subjects pertaining to sports.

It shall offer, on a full or partial scholarship basis, a holistic center for students who have shown potential in excelling in sports and shall provide them with access to education that takes into consideration their training needs.

The PHSS shall be established within the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac and its students shall have access to existing sports facilities in the area.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority shall provide the land for the site, and shall also be in charge of the construction of classrooms, dormitories, and other sports facilities, and related amenities.

