Senate Majority Leader Calls for Inquiry on Philippines’ Response to Rising Respiratory Illnesses

Manila – Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva has officially filed Senate Resolution No. 874, which aims to initiate an inquiry into the Philippines' readiness to combat the increasing cases of respiratory illnesses. The resolution, presented on Thursday, focuses on evaluating the country's capabilities in detecting, preventing, and managing a surge in respiratory diseases.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippines has witnessed a significant uptick in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases this year. Statistics reveal a 51% increase in ILI cases, totaling 182,721 from January 1 to November 11, compared to 121,160 cases reported during the same timeframe in 2022. Additionally, pneumonia cases have surged by 46%, with this year's count reaching 158,762 compared to last year's 108,982 infections.

Senator Villanueva expressed concern over the nation's preparedness for such health challenges, citing the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. He emphasized the need for robust public health standards and safety protocols to prevent a repeat of the Covid experience. Villanueva highlighted the importance of ensuring sufficient medical supplies and protective equipment, coupled with intensive health education and vaccination drives against various respiratory diseases.

In a related development, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairman Junie E. Cua advised the public to maintain vigilance and adhere to health protocols established during the Covid-19 pandemic. Cua stressed the significance of preventive measures, advocating for continued practices such as voluntary masking, regular hand-washing, and vaccination, especially among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

The PCSO has also responded to requests for medical assistance in light of the current health situation.