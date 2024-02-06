Senate inquiry into cyberattack targeting gov’t websites sought

MANILA: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday sought an inquiry into the recent cyberattack on some Philippine government websites, including those involved in safeguarding the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In her proposed Senate Resolution 923, Hontiveros said the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced that the hackers are believed to be operating from China. She urged fellow lawmakers to craft measures that would strengthen the protection of national security. On Feb. 2, the DICT said the hackers breached the email systems and internal websites of several government agencies including those maintained and operated by the Philippine Coast Guard, the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, the Department of Justice, the National Coast Watch System, the House of Representatives, and that of the DICT itself. The DICT also reported that several private domains were also targeted, including the personal website of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Hontiveros described it as a major cyber attack, saying that while lawmakers are debating on how to amend the 1987 Constitution, China has taken advantage of the situation. In her resolution, Hontiveros also cited a 2023 research by Palo Alto research firm Unit 42, which reported that a similar cyber intrusion targeting a Southeast Asian government then attempted to install other tools and malware to maintain a foothold in the environment and establish persistence, for the purpose of long-term surveillance. "Hindi natin alam, baka naka-install na ng mga malware itong Chinese hackers sa ating mga (We don't know, maybe these Chinese hackers have already installed malware on our) Philippine Coast Guard assets,' Hontiveros said. 'If so, these recent cyber-intrusions threaten to compromise resupply missions to Ayungin shoal, the security of Philippine Armed Forces personnel stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, and the wider Philippine national interests in the West Philippine Sea," she added. In a press statement on Monday, the Chinese embassy in Manil a said remarks accusing China of engaging in cyberattacks against the Philippine government and even linking these with the South China Sea disputes 'are highly irresponsible.' 'The Chinese government all along firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyberattack in accordance with law, allows no country or individual to engage in cyberattack and other illegal activities on Chinese soil or using Chinese infrastructure,' it said. Beijing has been using the so-called "nine-dash line" map to claim almost 80 percent of the South China Sea, including part of the WPS. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration unanimously ruled that China's claim has no legal basis. Source: Philippines News Agency