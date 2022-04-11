﻿Senate hearing may reveal names behind food smuggling: Sotto

The Senate will try to wrap up the proceedings on Tuesday afternoon regarding the alleged smuggling of agricultural products.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Monday they will validate from the resource persons an intelligence report containing the names behind the alleged smuggling.

“This is the third hearing already and we would like to come up with a committee report as soon as possible. Even while we campaign, we’re trying to squeeze time for this is part of our job and so that the Ombudsman can look into the matters at hand,” the vice presidential candidate said during the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel at The Manila Hotel also attended by his running mate, Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Sotto said they will invoke parliamentary immunity in case they are fed with the wrong names.

Lacson said they encounter issues about the agricultural sector when they visit different provinces during their campaign.

“It is a very common, pestering issue if you go out and talk to different sectors especially farmers saka (and)fisherfolk. Agricultural smuggling is really hurting the local agricultural sector so mabuti na rin na nailabas ito para magising din ang mga (it is good that this is being discussed so we can bring it up to those) concerned, particularly people from the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

During the second hearing of the Committee of the Whole on March 28, the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post public relations officer, Agot Balonoy, said they are incurring huge losses due to rampant smuggling.

“Our regular daily order of carrots declined by up to 40 percent or equivalent to PHP2.5 million per day since last year. Retailers and consumers now prefer to buy smuggled carrots from China,” she said.

United Broiler Raisers Association president, lawyer Elias Jose Inciong, also accused the DA of being pro-importation.

As of 12:53 p.m. on Monday, the Senate committee said DA Secretary William Dar would not be able to attend the hearing but will be sending representatives.

The DA previously said it will file charges against big-time personalities in the government if they are found involved in the proliferation of smuggled agricultural products.

