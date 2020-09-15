Senate hearing chance for AFP to present facts on MOA with Dito

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it welcomes the move of the Senate to call a hearing on its co-location memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Dito Telecommunity which would allow the telecommunication firm to set up facilities inside military camps.

“We respect the Senate’s oversight function. (Thus) We are happy to be tasked and in fact, welcome the call for a Senate inquiry on the signed MOA between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and (Dito Telecommunity) Corp,” AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a message to reporters.

He added that the AFP considers the Senate hearing an opportunity to present to the “honorable members of Congress the whys and wherefores of our decision to sign the MOA.”

“(And, looking forward), this may even be an opportunity for the legislators to draw inputs from the said hearing on the matter to aid them in their legislative function,” Arevalo said.

The AFP and Dito Telecommunity signed the co-location MOA in September 2019.

Based on the agreement, the AFP will determine specific locations with its rental value for use of Dito Telecommunity in the installation and management of its communications sites without undermining the operations of affected AFP units.

The telecommunication firm is also required to “furnish all equipment, labor, and materials necessary to effect the co-location of its facilities and shoulders all expenses in connection with or incidental to the co-location” and payment of all taxes, permits, licenses, and other charges.

On Monday, Senator Risa Hontiveros called for the immediate approval of Senate Resolution No. 137, a resolution she filed in September 2019 which seeks to probe national security implications of the agreement that allows Dito Telecommunity to set up equipment and facilities within the military bases.

