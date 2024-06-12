SENATE DEPUTY PRESIDENT PAYS COURTESY CALL TO TAJIKISTAN PRESIDENT

KUALA LUMPUR, The deputy president of the Senate, Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, paid a courtesy call on the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, yesterday at the Palace of Nation in Dushanbe. Nur Jazlan is participating in the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development' 2018-2028 being held in the republic. In a statement today, the Malaysian Parliament reported that during the courtesy call, President Rahmon expressed his desire to further strengthen the cooperation and close ties between the parliaments of Tajikistan and Malaysia, while emphasising its importance. "The discussions between both parties also covered various aspects of bilateral relations, including the enhancement of trade, economic, educational, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations. "Regarding business sector cooperation, President Emomali Rahmon personally expressed his admiration for Malaysia's rapid economic development," the statement said . During the meeting, the President of Tajikistan also extended invitations to the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to make official visits to Tajikistan. The deputy president of the Senate is currently on a working visit to Central Asiafrom June 6 to 16, covering Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. Source: BERNAMA News Agency