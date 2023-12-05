Senate Committee Partners with UN to Develop Mechanism Against Torture

Manila – The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights is set to collaborate with the United Nations (UN) Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) starting next year. Their joint effort aims to establish a National Preventive Mechanism against torture.

According to Philippines News Agency, this initiative follows a productive dialogue with the UN Subcommittee representatives on Tuesday. Tolentino shared with reporters that they have outlined processes to advance this measure, aligning with the Philippines' commitment to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT).

OPCAT, a UN treaty to which the Philippines is a signatory, seeks to prevent torture and ill-treatment in places where individuals might be deprived of their liberty. Tolentino announced their intention to co-sponsor the measure, with a proposal already filed for deliberation in January. This aims to ensure compliance with the requirements of the United Nations Convention Against Torture. He also mentioned that SPT representatives have pledged to assist and serve as resource persons during the Senate Committee hearings.

The SPT's involvement with the Philippines dates back to its first visit in 2015, and the current visit is a follow-up to assess the implementation of previous recommendations. Aisha Shujune Muhammad, a member of the SPT delegation, expressed their goal of engaging in constructive dialogue with the Philippine government to assist in fulfilling international obligations regarding the prevention of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. The SPT's visit, concluding on December 14, will end with the presentation of confidential preliminary observations to the Government of the Philippines.