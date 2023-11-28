Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Moves to Implement ILO C190

Manila – The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, chaired by Senator Imee Marcos, has convened to discuss the implementation of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 190 (C190). The committee is forming a technical working group to consolidate necessary legislation to maximize the proposed implementation of this international agreement.

According to Philippines News Agency, During the public hearing, Senator Marcos referenced several existing laws, including Republic Act 9262, 7877, 9710, 10361, 11166, 11210, and 11313, along with provisions of the Labor Code of the Philippines. She emphasized that the ratification of ILO C190 would strengthen state policies and contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals on Gender Equality and Decent Work.

ILO C190 is focused on eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace, recognizing the right of all individuals, regardless of gender, employment status, or sector, to work in environments free from these issues.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva highlighted the importance of ILO C190 in addressing the challenges faced by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including maltreatment and sexual harassment. He cited alarming data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), which reported significant numbers of labor and welfare cases involving OFWs in various countries.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros underscored the potential impact of ILO C190's ratification. She believes it will promote women empowerment, improve labor productivity, and foster peaceful industrial relations. This move aligns with the ILO Committee of Experts' recommendations on the Philippines' compliance with ratified ILO conventions.

If ratified by the Senate, the Philippines will become the first country in Asia to implement ILO C190. Currently, 36 countries have ratified the convention, including 12 in Europe, 10 in Africa, 7 in South America, 5 in North America, and 2 in the Pacific.