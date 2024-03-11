Senate adopts resolution celebrating 75 years of PH-S. Korea ties

Senators recognized the amity and cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea for 75 years by adopting Senate Resolution No. 946 on Monday, In his sponsorship speech, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian described how the mutual cooperation and friendship between the two countries have contributed to the promotion of diplomatic relations and growth across various areas. "The collaboration between our countries which started in defense has since extended to trade and investment, maritime affairs, and people-to-people exchange, among others," Gatchalian said. The senator cited the support of the Philippines to the inter-Korean peace process and reconciliation efforts, as well as South Korea's support for the Philippines in pursuit of defense capability modernization. "In addition to entering into several bilateral defense agreements, South Korea has also supplied the Philippine Air Force with FA-50 multirole jet fighters and the Philippine Navy with its first two missile frigates," Gatchalian said. As of J une 2022, the lawmaker noted that the Philippine Economic Zone Authority has registered 251 South Korean companies, channeling nearly PHP90 billion in investments across various economic zones in the country. "These enterprises collectively employ about 45,000 Filipino workers, contributing significantly to the local job market, and have yielded export revenues totaling USD 1.1 billion as of August 2022. This partnership was further solidified with the recent enactment of a free trade agreement, aimed at enhancing the vibrant relationship and collaboration between the two countries," Gatchalian said. He also mentioned that South Korea stands as the Philippines' top source market of foreign tourist arrivals saying that last year around 1.44 million Korean visitors came, representing about one out of every four foreign tourists entering the country. Gatchalian also cited a report from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in 2021 that South Koreans also benefit from the contributions of over 47,000 Filipinos employed in various industries in their country. The shared history between the two countries, he recalled, was marked by the valor of Filipinos during the Korean War when the Philippines courageously deployed the Philippine Expeditionary Force to join the Korean Armed Forces in their pursuit of peace and freedom. The adoption of the resolution was witnessed by South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa who received a copy of the resolution. Source: Philippines News Agency