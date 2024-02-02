Sen. Zubiri’s Office turns over P20-M tribal houses in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The Office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri turned over Friday two tribal houses worth PHP20 million in hinterland barangays here. In a statement, Jim Chavez, the project focal person under Zubiri's office, said the two tribal houses were constructed in Barangays Dansolihon and Tagpangi 'where communities of the Higaonon indigenous people reside.' One of the tribal chieftains, Datu Makilala Roberto Cabaring of Tagpangi, said that they will no longer gather in a dilapidated meeting house for meetings and rituals, now that they have a new tribal house. "The old tribal house makes us uncomfortable, especially in the rain when water leaks from the roof.," he said in the vernacular. Meanwhile, Dansolihon Barangay chairman Ogie Roa said village officials will take charge of maintaining their tribal house building. The village of Dansolihon also benefitted from another project worth PHP10 million for a solar power system under the office of 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan. Source: Philippi nes News Agency