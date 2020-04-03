Seminarian succumbs to Covid-19

The Archdiocese of Manila on Friday expressed condolences to the family of a 41-year-old seminarian who died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese, identified the fatality as Rev. Noeh Lombo, a second-year theology student of the Redemptorist Mater Seminary in Parañaque City.

“Siya po ay nasa ospital ng dalawang linggo, pero di naagapan kahit na nasa ospital na siya. Namatay po siya sa PGH (Philippine General Hospital). So, ipagdasal po natin siya at ang pamilya niya rin (He was at the hospital for two weeks. He did not recover despite confinement. He died at the PGH. So let us pray for him and his family),” he said in an interview over church-run Radio Veritas.

Pabillo also asked the faithful to pray for all those who died of the disease.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 3,018 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 136 deaths and 52 recoveries.

Earlier reports said a 71-year-old Filipina nun died of Covid-19 in Spain late last month.

Sister Maria Gratia Balagot was only visiting the European country to renew her visa when she was infected with the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency