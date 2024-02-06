Seller of pre-registered SIM cards nabbed in Valenzuela

MANILA: Agents of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) arrested a seller of pre-registered subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in Valenzuela City. In a report Tuesday, Col. Jay Guillermo, chief of the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group's (ACG) Cyber Response Unit identified the suspect as Arthur Cab, 40, who was arrested in a entrapment on Monday afternoon along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Karuhatan. The operation stemmed from the report of an anonymous complainant on Feb. 2, claiming of being victimized by a certain account on Facebook Marketplace which allegedly sells SIM cards with verified mobile wallet accounts. Upon verification, the ACG confirmed that the account was selling and processing various SIM cards with verified GCash accounts for PHP1,500 each. Seized from the suspect were a Smart SIM, a DITO sim, a mobile phone and the boodle money. The suspect, who is now detained at Valenzuela City Police Station, will be charged with violations of Section 7 of Republic Act (RA) 11934 (SIM Registration Act) and RA 8484 (Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998) both in relation to Section 6 of RA No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), and Section 4 (a) (5) (Misuse of Device) of RA 10175. 3 Central Luzon fugitives nabbed Meanwhile, members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested three most wanted persons in Central Luzon. In a statement Tuesday, CIDG director Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the suspects with the aliases "Lester", "Michelle" and " Dennis" were all arrested on Feb. 1 "Lester", 42, was arrested by the agents of the CIDG Pampanga in Barangay Balsik in the town of Hermosa, Bataan while "Michelle", 35, was collared by members of the CIDG Bataan Provincial Field Unit and the local police in Barangay Mabatang in Abucay town. Both suspects are facing drug charges. The CIDG Olongapo, meanwhile, arrested "Dennis" in Barangay Sta. Rita. He is wanted for child abuse charges. The suspects are now under the custody of the arresting CIDG field un its. Source: Philippines News Agency